Slice Salaries

Slice's salary ranges from $7,568 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $147,000 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Slice. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $53.1K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $38.5K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $119K

Product Manager
Median $60K
Accountant
$10.7K
Administrative Assistant
$14.6K
Business Analyst
$19.4K
Customer Service
$7.6K
Data Analyst
$19.1K
Product Designer
$147K
Technical Program Manager
$57.3K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Slice, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Slice is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Slice is $38,498.

