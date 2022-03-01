Company Directory
Rupeek
Rupeek Salaries

Rupeek's salary ranges from $16,617 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager at the low-end to $36,406 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rupeek. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $30K
Business Analyst
$23.7K
Human Resources
$33.3K

Product Designer
$36.4K
Technical Program Manager
$16.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rupeek is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $36,406. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rupeek is $30,000.

