AFC Wimbledon is a professional English football club formed by fans who refused to follow the franchising of their former club's league place. The club has been promoted six times and won three league championships, three promotion play-off finals, and two cups since its re-birth in 2002. It is owned by the fans through a mutual member industrial and provident society known as 'The Dons Trust'. The club recently moved into their newly built stadium at Plough Lane, back home in Wimbledon.