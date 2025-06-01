Adevinta Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Spain at Adevinta ranges from €35.6K per year for 10 to €73.6K per year for 13. The median yearly compensation in Spain package totals €65.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adevinta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus 10 (Entry Level) €35.6K €35.2K €0 €458.4 11 €53.4K €50.2K €0 €3.2K 12 €71K €62.6K €0 €8.4K 13 €73.6K €67.1K €3.3K €3.3K

