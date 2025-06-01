Software Engineer compensation in Spain at Adevinta ranges from €35.6K per year for 10 to €73.6K per year for 13. The median yearly compensation in Spain package totals €65.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adevinta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
10
€35.6K
€35.2K
€0
€458.4
11
€53.4K
€50.2K
€0
€3.2K
12
€71K
€62.6K
€0
€8.4K
13
€73.6K
€67.1K
€3.3K
€3.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title