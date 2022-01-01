← Company Directory
Crowe
Crowe Salaries

Crowe's salary ranges from $48,020 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $447,750 for a Partner Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Crowe. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Management Consultant
Median $101K
Software Engineer
Median $123K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
Median $84.2K

Business Analyst
$83.6K
Business Development
$94.4K
Data Scientist
$48K
Human Resources
$114K
Marketing
$124K
Partner Manager
$448K
Project Manager
$75.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$80.7K
Solution Architect
$139K

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Crowe is Partner Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $447,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Crowe is $97,432.

