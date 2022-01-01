← Company Directory
Adevinta
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Adevinta Salaries

Adevinta's salary ranges from $37,525 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $193,415 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Adevinta. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
10 $38.9K
11 $57.5K
12 $80.1K
13 $80.4K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
Median $116K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $134K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Data Scientist
Median $76.1K
Product Designer
Median $51K
Data Analyst
$37.5K
Human Resources
$93.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$193K
Marketing
$73.4K
Technical Program Manager
$74.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Adevinta is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,415. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adevinta is $76,111.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Adevinta

Related Companies

  • Crowe
  • InMobi
  • Biomeme
  • Mouser Electronics
  • KSM Consulting
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources