Adentro helps businesses build real relationships that have real impact, which is a difficult challenge for offline businesses. Fact is, while the online world can provide an amazing volume of data about customer demographics and behavior, over 90% of all purchases still happen in brick-and-mortar businesses.We’re working to close the loop on this online-offline divide. Our robust and personalized smart solutions can help any business, from the corner retail shop to the largest restaurant chain, create meaningful connections with their customers.