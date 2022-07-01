← Company Directory
Acryl Data
Acryl Data Salaries

Acryl Data's salary ranges from $155,775 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the low-end to $169,845 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Acryl Data. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$156K
Software Engineer
$170K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Acryl Data is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,845. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acryl Data is $162,810.

