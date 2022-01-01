← Company Directory
Acorns
Acorns Salaries

Acorns's salary ranges from $91,376 in total compensation per year for a Legal at the low-end to $318,400 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $135K
L2 $170K
L3 $175K
L4 $177K

Data Engineer

Product Manager
Median $240K
Data Scientist
Median $138K

Business Development
$186K
Data Analyst
$109K
Financial Analyst
$174K
Legal
$91.4K
Marketing
$124K
Software Engineering Manager
$318K
At Acorns, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

At Acorns, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Acorns is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $318,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acorns is $171,829.

