Amount Salaries

Amount's salary ranges from $69,580 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $225,120 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amount. Last updated: 3/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $128K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $120K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $160K

Business Analyst
$87.6K
Data Scientist
$79.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$69.6K
Product Designer
$119K
Project Manager
$225K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$92.5K
Solution Architect
$186K
Technical Program Manager
$166K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Amount is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $225,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amount is $120,000.

Other Resources