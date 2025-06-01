Software Engineer compensation in United States at Acorns ranges from $137K per year for L1 to $177K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $160K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Acorns's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$137K
$128K
$1.6K
$7.4K
L2
$170K
$161K
$3.2K
$5.3K
L3
$176K
$166K
$10K
$0
L4
$177K
$166K
$11K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Acorns, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Acorns, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
