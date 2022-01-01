← Company Directory
Acacia Communications
Acacia Communications Salaries

Acacia Communications's median salary is $294,780 for a Hardware Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Acacia Communications. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Hardware Engineer
$295K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Acacia Communications is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $294,780. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acacia Communications is $294,780.

