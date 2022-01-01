NCR Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de NCR oscil·la entre $15,650 en compensació total anual per a un Information Technologist (IT) in India a la banda baixa fins a $284,220 per a un Consultor de Gestió in United States a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de NCR. Darrera actualització: 10/11/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Grade 9 $93.7K
Grade 10 $121K
Grade 11 $126K
Grade 12 $150K
Grade 13 $169K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Dissenyador de Producte
Grade 9 $93.5K
Grade 10 $115K
Grade 11 $140K

Dissenyador UX

Gestor de Projectes
Median $113K

Científic de Dades
Median $115K
Comptable
$128K
Analista de Negoci
$74.6K
Servei al Client
$24.1K
Analista de Dades
$75.2K
Analista Financer
$91.5K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$67.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$15.6K
Consultor de Gestió
$284K
Màrqueting
$59.7K
Enginyer Mecànic
$49.2K
Gestor de Disseny de Producte
$119K
Gestor de Producte
$16.8K
Vendes
$59.7K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$71K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$96.3K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a NCR és Consultor de Gestió at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $284,220. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a NCR és $93,676.

Altres recursos