Belcan Salaris

El rang de salaris de Belcan varia de $54,018 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer Aeroespacial a l'extrem inferior a $120,600 per a Gerent de Programa Tècnic a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Belcan. Última actualització: 8/25/2025

$160K

Enginyer Mecànic
Median $105K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $68.9K
Enginyer Aeroespacial
$54K

Recursos Humans
Median $100K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$80.4K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$121K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Belcan is Gerent de Programa Tècnic at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Belcan is $90,200.

