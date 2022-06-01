Directori d'empreses
InMoment
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

InMoment Salaris

El salari de InMoment oscil·la entre $67,909 en compensació total anual per a un Màrqueting a la banda baixa fins a $271,350 per a un Vendes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de InMoment. Darrera actualització: 9/6/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $121K
Màrqueting
$67.9K
Gestor de Producte
$101K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Vendes
$271K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

The highest paying role reported at InMoment is Vendes at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $271,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InMoment is $111,245.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a InMoment

Empreses relacionades

  • Belcan
  • Arcesium
  • InvestCloud
  • SoftServe
  • Avtex
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos