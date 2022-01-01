NCR Заплати

Директория на компаниите
Заплатата в NCR варира от $15,650 общо възнаграждение годишно за Information Technologist (IT) in India в долния край до $284,220 за Управленски консултант in United States в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на NCR. Последно актуализирано: 10/11/2025

$160K

Софтуерен инженер
Grade 9 $93.7K
Grade 10 $121K
Grade 11 $126K
Grade 12 $150K
Grade 13 $169K

Бекенд софтуер инженер

Фул-стак софтуер инженер

Продуктов дизайнер
Grade 9 $93.5K
Grade 10 $115K
Grade 11 $140K

ЮИкс дизайнер

Проектен мениджър
Median $113K

Специалист по данни
Median $115K
Счетоводител
$128K
Бизнес аналитик
$74.6K
Клиентско обслужване
$24.1K
Аналитик данни
$75.2K
Финансов аналитик
$91.5K
Хардуерен инженер
$67.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$15.6K
Управленски консултант
$284K
Маркетинг
$59.7K
Механичен инженер
$49.2K
Мениджър продуктов дизайн
$119K
Продуктов мениджър
$16.8K
Продажби
$59.7K
Мениджър софтуерно инженерство
$71K
Архитект на решения
$96.3K
ЧЗВ

The highest paying role reported at NCR is Управленски консултант at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $284,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NCR is $93,676.

