Stats Perform الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Stats Perform من $34,667 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات في الحد الأدنى إلى $135,675 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Stats Perform. آخر تحديث: 9/9/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $54.6K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$34.7K
مدير منتج
$136K

الأسئلة الشائعة

Stats Performで報告されている最高給与の職種はمدير منتج at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$135,675です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Stats Performで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$54,571です。

