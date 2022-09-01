دليل الشركات
Stats Perform
    • حول

    Stats Perform became the market-leading sports technology company across media and tech, betting, and team performance by revolutionizing the richest sports data with unrivaled artificial intelligence. The company embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their own innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com.

    http://statsperform.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    1981
    سنة التأسيس
    2,250
    عدد الموظفين
    المقر الرئيسي

