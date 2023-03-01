دليل الشركات
O'Reilly Media
O'Reilly Media الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب O'Reilly Media من $115,150 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $175,096 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في O'Reilly Media. آخر تحديث: 9/17/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $139K
عالم بيانات
$115K
مصمم منتجات
$129K

مدير منتج
$175K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في O'Reilly Media هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $175,096. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في O'Reilly Media هو $134,175.

