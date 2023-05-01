دليل الشركات
Mindbox الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Mindbox يتراوح من $13,162 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $67,781 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Mindbox. آخر تحديث: 8/7/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

محاسب
$22.6K
مصمم المنتج
$38.2K
مدير المشاريع
$54.9K

مهندس برمجيات
$13.2K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$67.8K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā Mindbox, ir مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $67,781.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Mindbox, ir $38,247.

