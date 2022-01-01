دليل الشركات
CSL Behring
CSL Behring الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب CSL Behring من $83,847 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $352,800 لمنصب مهندس كيميائي في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في CSL Behring. آخر تحديث: 11/18/2025

مهندس طبي حيوي
$114K
محلل أعمال
$83.8K
مهندس كيميائي
$353K

مهندس تحكم
$108K
تقني معلومات
$87.6K
مدير منتجات
$147K
مهندس برمجيات
$119K
مهندس حلول
$239K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في CSL Behring هي مهندس كيميائي at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $352,800. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في CSL Behring هو $116,913.

