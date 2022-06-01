دليل الشركات
360insights
360insights الرواتب

نطاق رواتب 360insights يتراوح من $37,801 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محاسب في الطرف الأدنى إلى $103,312 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في 360insights. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

$160K

محاسب
$37.8K
مدير المنتج
$87.7K
مهندس برمجيات
$56.6K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$103K
الأسئلة الشائعة

据报道，360insights最高薪的职位是مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$103,312。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，360insights的年总薪酬中位数为$72,156。

