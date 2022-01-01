公司目錄
Dropbox 薪資

Dropbox的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務每年總薪酬$85,576到高端軟體工程經理的$884,238。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Dropbox. 最後更新： 9/10/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
IC1 $177K
IC2 $262K
IC3 $357K
IC4 $489K
IC5 $642K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

數據工程師

安全軟體工程師

產品設計師
IC1 $167K
IC2 $207K
IC3 $283K
IC4 $367K
IC5 $385K

互動設計師

用戶體驗設計師

產品經理
IC2 $202K
IC3 $270K
IC4 $358K
IC5 $502K
IC6 $740K

軟體工程經理
M3 $443K
M4 $470K
M5 $600K
M6 $884K
資料科學家
IC2 $174K
IC3 $246K
IC4 $276K
行銷
IC3 $170K
IC4 $205K
IC5 $281K
技術專案經理
IC3 $253K
IC4 $314K
招募專員
IC3 $154K
IC4 $212K
用戶體驗研究員
Median $240K
產品設計經理
Median $426K
專案經理
Median $157K
銷售
Median $180K
解決方案架構師
Median $171K

數據架構師

雲端安全架構師

行政助理
$104K
業務營運
$191K
業務營運經理
$151K
業務分析師
$198K
業務開發
$428K
幕僚長
$111K
企業發展
$134K
客戶服務
$85.6K
資料分析師
$197K
資料科學經理
$667K
財務分析師
$96.5K
平面設計師
$222K
硬體工程師
$308K
人力資源
$343K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
$145K
法務
$196K
行銷營運
$180K
合作夥伴經理
$98.6K
銷售工程師
$365K
網路安全分析師
$319K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Dropbox，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Dropbox is 軟體工程經理 at the M6 level with a yearly total compensation of $884,238. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dropbox is $242,822.

