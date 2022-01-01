公司目錄
Pinterest 薪資

Pinterest的薪資範圍從低端行銷營運每年總薪酬$16,080到高端軟體工程經理的$1,154,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Pinterest. 最後更新： 8/26/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
IC13 $213K
IC14 $329K
IC15 $412K
IC16 $673K
IC17 $898K

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

資料科學家
L3 $205K
L4 $237K
L5 $360K
L6 $447K
軟體工程經理
M15 $424K
M16 $569K
M17 $818K
M18 $1.15M

產品經理
M14 $303K
M15 $402K
M16 $499K
產品設計師
L4 $197K
L5 $374K
L6 $454K

用戶體驗設計師

銷售
Median $204K

客戶經理

技術專案經理
Median $265K
資料分析師
Median $300K
財務分析師
Median $152K
項目經理
Median $156K
用戶體驗研究員
Median $275K
業務營運
Median $213K
業務分析師
Median $152K
資料科學經理
Median $525K
行銷
Median $261K
專案經理
Median $174K
人力資源
Median $160K
會計師
$715K

技術會計師

業務營運經理
$176K
業務開發
$157K
幕僚長
$211K
企業發展
$896K
客戶服務
$56.5K
平面設計師
$196K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
$55.2K
法務
$117K
行銷營運
$16.1K
合作夥伴經理
$91.6K
產品設計經理
$249K
招募專員
$76.2K
銷售工程師
$219K
全面薪酬
$283K
創投家
$159K
股權歸屬時程

50%

1

33%

2

17%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Pinterest，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 50% 歸屬於 1st- (12.50% 每季)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (8.25% 每季)

  • 17% 歸屬於 3rd- (4.25% 每季)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Pinterest，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Pinterest，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Pinterest最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the M18 level，年度總薪酬為$1,154,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Pinterest年度總薪酬中位數為$248,750。

精選職缺

    未找到Pinterest的精選職缺

