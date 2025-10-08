Dropbox的Cloud Security Architect薪酬 in United States範圍從IC2級別每year$280K到IC5級別每year$621K。 查看Dropbox總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$280K
$178K
$85.6K
$16K
IC3
$365K
$210K
$123K
$31.6K
IC4
$398K
$216K
$129K
$52.6K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Dropbox，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)