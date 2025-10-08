Dropbox的後端軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從IC1級別每year$173K到IC5級別每year$575K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$310K。 查看Dropbox總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
IC1
$173K
$133K
$30.7K
$9.7K
IC2
$259K
$172K
$68.8K
$18.2K
IC3
$361K
$209K
$123K
$28.5K
IC4
$412K
$219K
$153K
$39.5K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Dropbox，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)