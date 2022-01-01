公司目录
Coinbase 薪资

Coinbase的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$69,345（低端）到软件工程师职位的$1,186,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Coinbase. 最后更新： 9/5/2025

$160K

软件工程师
IC3 $206K
IC4 $258K
IC5 $398K
IC6 $556K
IC7 $748K
IC8 $1.19M

前端软件工程师

机器学习工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

生产软件工程师

加密货币工程师

产品经理
IC3 $191K
IC4 $237K
IC5 $370K
IC6 $507K
IC7 $793K
产品设计师
IC3 $171K
IC5 $305K
IC6 $423K

交互设计师

用户体验设计师

数据科学家
IC3 $178K
IC4 $216K
IC5 $402K
IC6 $480K
技术项目经理
IC5 $314K
IC6 $366K
IC7 $476K
IC8 $933K
软件工程经理
M6 $560K
M7 $772K
网络安全分析师
IC4 $200K
IC5 $285K
IC7 $474K
人力资源
IC5 $195K
IC6 $268K
IC7 $257K
市场营销
IC5 $200K
IC6 $270K

产品市场经理

项目群经理
IC4 $163K
IC5 $193K
项目经理
IC5 $213K
IC6 $346K
财务分析师
Median $214K
数据分析师
Median $175K
业务拓展
Median $477K
法务
Median $526K
信息技术专员
Median $240K
数据科学经理
Median $380K
行政助理
$143K
业务运营
$200K
业务分析师
$263K
客户服务
$69.3K
客户服务运营
$135K
客户成功
$352K
管理顾问
$335K
市场营销运营
$550K
招聘专员
$228K
销售
$213K
解决方案架构师
$219K

数据架构师

Cloud Security Architect

用户体验研究员
Median $262K
归属时间表

100%

1

股票类型
RSU

在Coinbase，RSUs采用1年归属时间表：

  • 100% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 季度)

Alternatively, Coinbase has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Coinbase，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

Alternatively, Coinbase has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules.

常见问题

Coinbase薪资最高的职位是软件工程师 at the IC8 level，年度总薪酬为$1,186,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Coinbase的年度总薪酬中位数为$268,745。

