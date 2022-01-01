公司目录
Upstart
Upstart 薪资

Upstart的薪资范围从产品设计师职位的年总薪酬$142,572（低端）到软件工程师职位的$448,833（高端）。

软件工程师
L3 $145K
L4 $238K
L5 $324K
L6 $449K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

数据科学家
L3 $190K
L4 $289K
L5 $320K
软件工程经理
Engineering Manager $343K
Senior Engineering Manager $365K

产品经理
L5 $339K
L6 $438K
数据科学经理
Median $438K
数据分析师
Median $165K
财务分析师
Median $200K
招聘专员
Median $210K
业务分析师
$189K
人力资源
$279K
产品设计师
$143K
项目群经理
$194K
网络安全分析师
$185K
技术项目经理
$344K
风险投资家
$279K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Upstart，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

Upstart薪资最高的职位是软件工程师 at the L6 level，年度总薪酬为$448,833。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Upstart的年度总薪酬中位数为$279,353。

