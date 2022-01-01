公司目录
Zillow
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Zillow 薪资

Zillow的薪资范围从会计师职位的年总薪酬$69,000（低端）到软件工程师职位的$493,852（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Zillow. 最后更新： 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
软件工程师
P2 $157K
P3 $239K
P4 $296K
P5 $347K
P6 $494K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

质量保证软件工程师

数据科学家
P2 $133K
P3 $185K
P4 $247K
P5 $331K
产品经理
P2 $102K
P3 $175K
P4 $254K
P5 $334K
P6 $311K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
软件工程经理
M3 $295K
M4 $343K
M5 $434K
产品设计师
P2 $110K
P3 $177K
P4 $230K

用户体验设计师

技术项目经理
P4 $268K
P5 $261K
业务分析师
P3 $102K
P4 $175K
P5 $209K

商业智能分析师

市场营销
P3 $122K
P4 $200K
项目群经理
Median $145K
销售
P3 $133K
P4 $165K
财务分析师
Median $120K
业务运营经理
Median $160K
信息技术专员
Median $147K
招聘专员
Median $160K
用户体验研究员
Median $155K
数据分析师
Median $118K
数据科学经理
Median $320K
法务
Median $160K
会计师
Median $69K

技术会计师

行政助理
$103K
业务运营
$113K
业务拓展
$132K
客户服务
$83.3K
人力资源
$210K
市场运营
$192K
项目经理
$140K
收入运营
$121K
网络安全分析师
$307K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Zillow，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

Zillow offers both RSU and Options (NQSO).

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Zillow，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

Zillow offers both RSU and Options (NQSO).

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Zillow，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)

Zillow offers both RSU and Options (NQSO).

有疑问？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工交流，获取职业建议等更多内容。

立即访问！

常见问题

Zillow薪资最高的职位是软件工程师 at the P6 level，年度总薪酬为$493,852。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Zillow的年度总薪酬中位数为$174,938。

推荐职位

    未找到Zillow的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Compass
  • Opendoor
  • Realogy
  • Redfin
  • First American Financial
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源