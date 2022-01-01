公司目录
Blackstone
Blackstone 薪资

Blackstone的薪资范围从低端的业务分析师年度总薪酬$40,903到高端的风险投资人$300,000。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Blackstone. 最后更新： 8/23/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Analyst $147K
Associate $168K
Vice President $261K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

财务分析师
Median $110K
风险投资人
Median $300K

助理

分析师

数据科学家
Median $150K
产品经理
Median $155K
数据分析师
Median $135K
业务分析师
$40.9K
业务发展
$133K
客户成功
$109K
信息技术专家
$139K
投资银行家
$168K
法律
$219K
市场营销
$199K
项目经理
$48K
网络安全分析师
$136K
软件工程经理
$207K
解决方案架构师
$60.6K
常见问题

据报道，Blackstone最高薪的职位是风险投资人，年总薪酬为$300,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Blackstone的年总薪酬中位数为$146,731。

