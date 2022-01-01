公司目录
Capital One 薪资

Capital One的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$46,000（低端）到产品经理职位的$523,333（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Capital One. 最后更新： 9/7/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Associate Software Eng $136K
Software Eng $154K
Senior Software Eng $173K
Lead Software Eng $211K
Senior Lead Software Eng $290K
Distinguished Eng $363K
Senior Distinguished Eng $461K

iOS工程师

移动软件工程师

前端软件工程师

机器学习工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

数据工程师

生产软件工程师

安全软件工程师

研究科学家

产品经理
Associate $111K
Senior Associate $133K
Principal Associate $126K
Manager $196K
Senior Manager $225K
Director $289K
Senior Director $386K
Vice President $523K
业务分析师
Associate Business Analyst $115K
Business Analyst $119K
Principal Associate $125K
Master Business Analyst $177K
Lead Business Analyst $209K

数据分析师
Median $120K
软件工程经理
Manager $216K
Senior Manager $300K
Director $350K
Senior Director $470K
数据科学家
Associate Data Scientist $136K
Data Scientist $150K
Principal Associate $173K
Master Data Scientist $210K
Lead Data Scientist $198K
项目经理
Median $110K
产品设计师
Associate Product Designer $107K
Product Designer $113K
Principal Associate $144K

用户体验设计师

移动端设计师

财务分析师
Median $120K

风险分析师

欺诈分析师

数据科学经理
Median $251K
网络安全分析师
Median $175K

技术风险分析师

人力资源
Median $110K
技术项目经理
Senior TPM $201K
Lead TPM $233K
招聘专员
Median $120K
解决方案架构师
Median $265K

数据架构师

Cloud Security Architect

风险投资家
Median $152K

负责人

助理

幕僚长
Median $150K
销售
Median $184K
会计师
Median $100K

技术会计

管理顾问
Median $118K
业务运营
Median $177K
客户服务
Median $46K
信息技术专员
Median $158K
市场营销
Median $77.3K
项目群经理
Median $65.8K
Senior Data Analyst
Median $124K
用户体验研究员
Median $133K
业务运营经理
Median $90.5K
投资银行家
Median $110K
业务拓展
Median $136K
市场营销运营
Median $96K
行政助理
$65.5K
企业发展
$166K
客户成功
$181K
Data Engineer
Median $130K
Finance
Median $130K
平面设计师
$109K
Senior Data Engineer
Median $136K
归属时间表

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
Options

在Capital One，Options采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 3rd- (33.30% 年度)

常见问题

Capital One薪资最高的职位是产品经理 at the Vice President level，年度总薪酬为$523,333。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Capital One的年度总薪酬中位数为$149,509。

