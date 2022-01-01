公司目录
Comerica 薪资

Comerica的薪资范围从低端的业务分析师年度总薪酬$75,000到高端的产品经理$232,560。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Comerica. 最后更新： 8/23/2025

$160K

财务分析师
Median $88.8K
软件工程师
Median $140K
业务分析师
Median $75K

数据科学家
$109K
信息技术专家
$167K
产品经理
$233K
软件工程经理
$219K
解决方案架构师
$164K
保险承保人
$77.6K
常见问题

据报道，Comerica最高薪的职位是产品经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$232,560。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Comerica的年总薪酬中位数为$140,000。

其他资源