公司目录
Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial 薪资

Prudential Financial的薪资范围从销售职位的年总薪酬$37,332（低端）到市场运营职位的$241,200（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Prudential Financial. 最后更新： 11/28/2025

Block
+$58K
Robinhood
+$89K
Stripe
+$20K
Datadog
+$35K
Verily
+$22K
软件工程师
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

量化开发工程师

数据科学家
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
精算师
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
财务分析师
Median $80K
业务分析师
Median $100K
市场营销
Median $165K
产品经理
Median $178K
项目经理
Median $130K
软件工程经理
Median $210K
业务拓展
$110K
数据分析师
$101K
数据科学经理
$161K
人力资源
$118K
信息技术专员
$177K
投资银行家
$226K
法务
$166K
市场运营
$241K
产品设计师
Median $132K
招聘专员
Median $122K
销售
$37.3K
网络安全分析师
$104K
解决方案架构师
$117K
技术项目经理
$199K
风险投资家
$109K
常见问题

Prudential Financial薪资最高的职位是市场运营 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$241,200。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Prudential Financial的年度总薪酬中位数为$131,417。

