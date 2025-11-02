Каталог компаній
Компенсація Бізнес-аналітик in United States у Indeed варіюється від $97.7K за year для L1 до $214K за year для L3. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in United States становить $158K. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Indeed. Останнє оновлення: 11/2/2025

Середня Компенсація за Рівень
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції
Бонус
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Business Analyst I
$97.7K
$87.2K
$4K
$6.6K
L2
Business Analyst II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2-II
Senior Business Analyst
$142K
$112K
$14.2K
$16.1K
Переглянути 3 Більше рівнів
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Графік Вестингу

25%

РІК 1

25%

РІК 2

25%

РІК 3

25%

РІК 4

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Indeed RSUs підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 25% передається у 1st-РІК (25.00% щорічно)

  • 25% передається у 2nd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 3rd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 4th-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

РІК 1

33.3%

РІК 2

33.4%

РІК 3

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Indeed RSUs підлягають 3-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 33.3% передається у 1st-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 2nd-РІК (8.32% щоквартально)

  • 33.4% передається у 3rd-РІК (8.35% щоквартально)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Бізнес-аналітик в Indeed in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $232,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Indeed для позиції Бізнес-аналітик in United States складає $127,550.

