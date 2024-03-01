Каталог компаній
DoseSpot
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про DoseSpot, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    DoseSpot provides ePrescription software enabling clinicians to electronically write and transmit prescriptions to pharmacies. The solution is Surescripts certified and eases the administrative burden of the prescription lifecycle by integrating with EHRs. Clinicians can prescribe medication without leaving their core workflows and remain compliant with state-specific and federal regulations for prescribing medication and controlled substances. Founded in 2009 and based in Dedham, MA, DoseSpot serves more than 300 healthcare clients ranging from digital/telehealth firms, hospice pharmacies, and EHR and practice management software companies to dental services.

    dosespot.com
    Веб-сайт
    2009
    Рік заснування
    69
    Кількість працівників
    Головний офіс

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для DoseSpot

    Схожі компанії

    • Google
    • DoorDash
    • Apple
    • Facebook
    • Netflix
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси