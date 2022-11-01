Каталог компаній
Bank of Ireland
Bank of Ireland Зарплати

Зарплата Bank of Ireland варіюється від $44,957 загальної компенсації на рік для Бізнес-аналітик на нижньому рівні до $93,083 для Інженер-програміст на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Bank of Ireland. Останнє оновлення: 11/17/2025

Інженер-програміст
Median $93.1K
Аналітик кібербезпеки
Median $63K
Бухгалтер
$61.7K

Бізнес-аналітик
$45K
Дейта-аналітик
$68.2K
Менеджер з дейта-сайенс
$70.4K
Дейта-сайентист
$73.2K
Продакт-менеджер
$83.1K
Проєкт-менеджер
$72.3K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Bank of Ireland - це Інженер-програміст з річною загальною компенсацією $93,083. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Bank of Ireland складає $70,444.

