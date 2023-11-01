Şirket Dizini
Barcelona Supercomputing Center
Barcelona Supercomputing Center Maaşlar

Barcelona Supercomputing Center şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Veri Bilimci için yıllık $30,726 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Teknik Program Müdürü için $85,341 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Barcelona Supercomputing Center. Son güncellenme: 11/17/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $35.2K

Araştırma Bilimci

AI Araştırmacısı

Donanım Mühendisi
Median $35.1K
Veri Bilimci
Median $30.7K

Teknik Program Müdürü
$85.3K
SSS

Barcelona Supercomputing Center şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $85,341 tazminatla Teknik Program Müdürü at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Barcelona Supercomputing Center şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $35,117 tutarındadır.

