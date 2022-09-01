Direktorijum kompanija
Stats Perform
Stats Perform Plate

Plate Stats Perform kreću se od $34,667 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Информациони Технолог (ИТ) na nižem nivou do $135,675 za Продукт Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Stats Perform. Poslednja izmena: 9/9/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $54.6K
Информациони Технолог (ИТ)
$34.7K
Продукт Менаџер
$136K

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Stats Perform je Продукт Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $135,675. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Stats Perform je $54,571.

Drugi resursi