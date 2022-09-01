Direktorijum kompanija
Stats Perform
    Stats Perform became the market-leading sports technology company across media and tech, betting, and team performance by revolutionizing the richest sports data with unrivaled artificial intelligence. The company embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their own innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com.

    http://statsperform.com
    Veb sajt
    1981
    Godina osnivanja
    2,250
    Broj zaposlenih
    Sedište

