Bank of Ireland Salarii

Salariul de la Bank of Ireland variază de la $44,957 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Analist de Afaceri la nivelul inferior până la $93,083 pentru un Inginer Software la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la Bank of Ireland. Ultima actualizare: 11/17/2025

Inginer Software
Median $93.1K
Analist Securitate Cibernetică
Median $63K
Contabil
$61.7K

Analist de Afaceri
$45K
Analist de Date
$68.2K
Manager Știința Datelor
$70.4K
Specialist în Știința Datelor
$73.2K
Manager de Produs
$83.1K
Manager de Proiect
$72.3K
Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Bank of Ireland este Inginer Software cu o compensație totală anuală de $93,083. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Bank of Ireland este $70,444.

