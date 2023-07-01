Directorul Companiilor
Airgap Networks
Cele mai bune perspective
    Despre

    Airgap is a cybersecurity company that offers a "Zero Trust Isolation Platform" to protect organizations from ransomware threats. Their solution can defend against breaches and vulnerabilities within a network, and includes a powerful "Ransomware Kill Switch." Airgap's technology can be quickly deployed without the need for agents or design changes. Founded by cybersecurity experts, their solution is trusted by large enterprises and service providers. For more information, visit https://airgap.io or contact info@airgap.io.

    https://airgap.io
    Site web
    2019
    Anul înființării
    31
    Număr de Angajați
    $0-$1M
    Venituri estimate
    Sediu

    Alte Resurse