Siemens Plm Software Salários

A faixa salarial da Siemens Plm Software varia de $45,792 em remuneração total por ano para um Engenheiro de Hardware no limite inferior a $221,100 para um Gestor de Produto no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Siemens Plm Software. Última atualização: 8/22/2025

$160K

Engenheiro de Software
Median $120K

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Engenheiro de Hardware
$45.8K
Engenheiro Mecânico
$65.3K

Gestor de Produto
$221K
Gestor de Programa
$183K
Vendas
$159K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$204K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$164K
FAQs

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Siemens Plm Software é Gestor de Produto at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $221,100. Isto inclui o salário base, bem como qualquer potencial remuneração em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Siemens Plm Software é $161,308.

