Bank of Ireland
Bank of Ireland Salários

O salário da Bank of Ireland varia de $44,957 em remuneração total por ano para um Analista de Negócios na extremidade inferior a $93,083 para um Engenheiro de Software na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Bank of Ireland. Última atualização: 11/17/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $93.1K
Analista de Cibersegurança
Median $63K
Contabilista
$61.7K

Analista de Negócios
$45K
Analista de Dados
$68.2K
Gestor de Ciência de Dados
$70.4K
Cientista de Dados
$73.2K
Gestor de Produto
$83.1K
Gestor de Projeto
$72.3K
Não encontra o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Bank of Ireland é Engenheiro de Software com uma remuneração total anual de $93,083. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Bank of Ireland é $70,444.

Outros Recursos