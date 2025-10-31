Bedrijvengids
Capital One
Capital One Software Engineer Salarissen

Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Capital One varieert van $139K per year voor Associate Software Eng tot $476K per year voor Senior Distinguished Eng. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $151K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Capital One's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/31/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Associate Software Eng
(Instapniveau)
$139K
$132K
$387
$7.3K
Software Eng
Senior Associate
$152K
$147K
$143
$4.8K
Senior Software Eng
Principal Associate
$189K
$178K
$188
$9.9K
Lead Software Eng
$222K
$201K
$5.8K
$15.3K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

33.3%

JR 1

33.3%

JR 2

33.3%

JR 3

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Capital One zijn Options onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 3rd-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

iOS Engineer

Mobiele Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Netwerk Engineer

Kwaliteitsborging (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Productie Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Onderzoekswetenschapper

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Capital One in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $476,250. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Capital One voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $151,000.

Andere Bronnen