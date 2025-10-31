Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Capital One varieert van $139K per year voor Associate Software Eng tot $476K per year voor Senior Distinguished Eng. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $151K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Capital One's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/31/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Associate Software Eng
$139K
$132K
$387
$7.3K
Software Eng
$152K
$147K
$143
$4.8K
Senior Software Eng
$189K
$178K
$188
$9.9K
Lead Software Eng
$222K
$201K
$5.8K
$15.3K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
Geen salarissen gevonden
33.3%
JR 1
33.3%
JR 2
33.3%
JR 3
Bij Capital One zijn Options onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:
33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)
33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)
33.3% vest in het 3rd-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)
