Bedrijvengids
Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial Salarissen

Prudential Financial's salaris varieert van $37,332 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Sales in Singapore aan de onderkant tot $241,200 voor een Marketing Operaties in United States aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Prudential Financial. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/28/2025

Software Engineer
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Kwantitatieve Developer

Data Scientist
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Actuaris
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Financieel Analist
Median $80K
Business Analist
Median $100K
Marketing
Median $165K
Product Manager
Median $178K
Project Manager
Median $130K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $210K
Business Development
$110K
Data Analist
$101K
Data Science Manager
$161K
Human Resources
$118K
Informatietechnoloog (IT)
$177K
Investment Banker
$226K
Legal
$166K
Marketing Operaties
$241K
Product Designer
Median $132K
Recruiter
Median $122K
Sales
$37.3K
Cybersecurity Analist
$104K
Solution Architect
$117K
Technisch Programma Manager
$199K
Venture Capitalist
$109K
Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Prudential Financial is Marketing Operaties at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $241,200. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Prudential Financial is $131,417.

