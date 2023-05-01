Directory delle Aziende
Broad Institute
Broad Institute Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Broad Institute va da $102,485 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Projektų vadovas all'estremità inferiore a $185,000 per un Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Broad Institute. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/23/2025

$160K

Programų inžinierius
Median $145K

Visavertis programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $120K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $185K

Produkto vadovas
Median $160K
Produkto dizaineris
$114K
Projektų vadovas
$102K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Broad Institute è Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas con una compensazione totale annuale di $185,000. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Broad Institute è di $132,500.

