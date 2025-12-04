Bendrovių katalogas
Berkadia
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Atlyginimai
  • Finansų analitikas

  • Visi Finansų analitikas atlyginimai

Berkadia Finansų analitikas Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Finansų analitikas kompensacijos in India paketo suma Berkadia įmonėje yra ₹850K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Berkadia bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/4/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
Berkadia
Senior Analyst
Hyderabad, TS, India
Iš viso per metus
$9.7K
Lygis
2
Bazinis
$9.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$0
Metai įmonėje
5 Metai
Patirties metai
5 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai Berkadia?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
PridėtiPridėti atlyg.Pridėti atlyginimą

Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportuoti duomenisPeržiūrėti laisvas darbo vietas

Prisidėti

Gaukite patvirtintus atlyginimus į savo el. paštą

Prenumeruokite patvirtintus Finansų analitikas pasiūlymus.El. paštu gausite išsamų kompensacijų detalių suskirstymą. Sužinoti daugiau

Šis tinklalapis apsaugotas reCAPTCHA ir Google Privatumo politikos ir Paslaugų teikimo sąlygų taikymas.

DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Finansų analitikas pozicijai Berkadia in India siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją ₹955,871. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Berkadia Finansų analitikas pozicijai in India yra ₹849,757.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Berkadia

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Princeton Property Management
  • Cadre
  • Vanguard
  • EAB
  • Advantis Global
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/berkadia/salaries/financial-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.