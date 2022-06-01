Bendrovių katalogas
Berkadia
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
    • Apie

    Berkadia, a joint venture of Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial Group, is a leader in the commercial real estate industry, offering a robust suite of services to our multifamily and commercial property clients. Powered by deep relationships and industry-changing technology, our people sell, finance, and service commercial real estate, providing support for the entire life cycle of our clients’ assets. Our unique ownership structure allows us to put our clients’ interests first and create a marketplace that delivers a superior experience.

    http://www.berkadia.com
    Svetainė
    2009
    Įkūrimo metai
    2,750
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $500M-$1B
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

