Amplify Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Amplify va da $73,500 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Klientų aptarnavimas all'estremità inferiore a $160,800 per un Atrankos specialistas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Amplify. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/24/2025

$160K

Programų inžinierius
Median $135K
Produkto vadovas
Median $135K
UX tyrėjas
Median $95K

Klientų aptarnavimas
$73.5K
Duomenų analitikas
$115K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas
$131K
Marketingas
$129K
Produkto dizaineris
Median $110K
Projektų vadovas
$133K
Atrankos specialistas
$161K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Amplify é Atrankos specialistas at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $160,800. Isso inclui o salário base, bem como quaisquer potenciais ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Amplify é $130,117.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Amplify

