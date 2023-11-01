회사 디렉토리
BearingPoint
BearingPoint 연봉

BearingPoint의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 제품 디자이너 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $15,112에서 상위 끝에서 경영 컨설턴트 에 대한 $157,400까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. BearingPoint. 마지막 업데이트: 8/25/2025

$160K

경영 컨설턴트
Median $157K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $19.5K
비즈니스 분석가
$53.8K

데이터 과학 관리자
$56.7K
제품 디자이너
$15.1K
제품 관리자
$46.6K
프로젝트 관리자
$52.9K
솔루션 아키텍트
$55.4K
BearingPoint에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 경영 컨설턴트이며, 연간 총 보상은 $157,400입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
BearingPoint에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $53,361입니다.

기타 자료